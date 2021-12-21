Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $488,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,725 shares of company stock worth $43,791,958. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $20.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. Novavax has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

