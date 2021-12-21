Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $209.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Novavax stock traded down $21.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.62. 52,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,725 shares of company stock worth $43,791,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $40,016,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

