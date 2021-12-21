NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 7669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.05.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.