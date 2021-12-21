NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Securities

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.