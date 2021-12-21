O3Swap Price Up 8% Over Last Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08207389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.63 or 1.00018355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

