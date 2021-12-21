Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $424.84

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 424.84 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.52), with a volume of 47605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £746.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

