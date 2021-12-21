OAX Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $145,932.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

