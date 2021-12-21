Observer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $345,237.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Observer has a market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $345,237.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

