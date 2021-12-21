Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Insider Jane O’Riordan Buys 5,204 Shares

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,287.94).

LON OTV2 traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.35). 13,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,031. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.83.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.