ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.17

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $2,472.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.