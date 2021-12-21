ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $14,947.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.93 or 0.98151887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01564296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003740 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

