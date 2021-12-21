OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $111,937.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

