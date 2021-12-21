Old North State Trust LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 14.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 1,189,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.