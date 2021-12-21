OMG Network Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00012362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $844.72 million and $271.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00192193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

