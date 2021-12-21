Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00006993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $813.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00317366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,301 coins and its circulating supply is 562,985 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

