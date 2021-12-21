ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

