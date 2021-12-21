One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.23

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.23 and traded as high as $33.73. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 106,190 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The firm has a market cap of $686.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

