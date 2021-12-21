OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 23,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,410,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

