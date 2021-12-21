OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Hits $63,920.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $671,229.17 and $63,920.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

