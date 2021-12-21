OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $247,333.95 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The stock has a market cap of $662.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OneSpan by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OneSpan by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OneSpan by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

