OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 33,351 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 172,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The company has a market cap of $662.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.