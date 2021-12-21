Ontology (ONT) Price Up 5% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $621.96 million and $69.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00253440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031186 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00494635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00076547 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

