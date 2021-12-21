Ontology Price Up 3.8% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $605.22 million and $77.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.36 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030421 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00496100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

