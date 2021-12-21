Opacity Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Opacity has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $226,654.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.