Open Governance Token Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $459,495.54 and approximately $45,975.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00200126 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.