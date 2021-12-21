Open Platform Trading 40.1% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $132,566.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

