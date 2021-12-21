OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.27

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

