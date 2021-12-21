Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 313.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 34,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,423. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

