OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $726,533.67 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OPRX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 415.71 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

