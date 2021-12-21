OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.32. 5,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,160,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research firms have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 807,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.