Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 4160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a market cap of C$30.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.