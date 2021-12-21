Orient Walt 24-Hour Volume Tops $41,450.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $41,450.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

