Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.84

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLCLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

