OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $75.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

