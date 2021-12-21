Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145,844.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $36.41 million and $145,844.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.71 or 0.08220993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00316381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.71 or 0.00894299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00072419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00383505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00253064 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,404,140 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

