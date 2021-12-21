Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,369.65

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,369.65 ($31.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,535 ($33.49). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,535 ($33.49), with a volume of 41,638 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.69) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.09) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,336.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,369.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

