Oxygen Market Capitalization Achieves $66.93 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Oxygen has a market cap of $66.93 million and $1.56 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,427,369 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

