PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and approximately $357,571.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

