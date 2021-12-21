PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Up 10.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 105,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 657,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PainReform during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PainReform during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PainReform during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PainReform by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in PainReform by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

