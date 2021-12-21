Parachute Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $239,400.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

