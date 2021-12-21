Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $15.16 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.16 or 0.00030732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and $10.89 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,925 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

