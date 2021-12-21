Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.50. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 49,206 shares.

The company has a market cap of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.