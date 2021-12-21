Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Trading Down 3.9%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.