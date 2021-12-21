Patricia Gallup Sells 4,399 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. 58,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

