Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

PTEN opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 325,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

