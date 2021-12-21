Pawtocol (UPI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Pawtocol has a market cap of $18.26 million and $1.78 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.59 or 0.08174872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.61 or 1.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Coin Trading

