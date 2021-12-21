Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

