PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

