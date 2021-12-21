PECULIUM (PCL) Market Capitalization Tops $9.59 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $17.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

