Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.84

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.84 and traded as low as C$37.43. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 1,235,046 shares trading hands.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a PE ratio of -102.04.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

